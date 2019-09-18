Xavier announces 2019-20 HoF class

Photo courtsey of youtube.com

By Luke Feliciano | Sports Editor

Xavier athletics will add five members to its Hall of Fame in January.

Former Xavier athletes Justin Doellman (‘07), Michael Hawkins (’95), Nick Hagglund (’14), Scott Gordon (’89) and Katie Pleiman (’13) will be honored to bring the total number of enshrined Musketeers to 143 members.

Doellman was a four-year starter on the men’s basketball team as a forward and was part of Xavier’s first-ever NCAA Elite Eight team in 2004 when he was a freshman. Throughout his Xavier career, he helped Xavier make three NCAA Tournament appearances.

At the time of his playing career, Xavier competed in the Atlantic 10 (A-10) Conference and won A-10 Championships in 2004 and 2006.

Doellman started 123 out of 132 possible games as a Musketeer and recorded team bests in rebounding and shots blocked in his final three seasons. He ranks third in program history with 140 blocks.

He went out on a high note, saving his best season for last. As a senior, Doellman was named to the First Team All-Atlantic 10, averaging 13.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 1.15 blocks per game.

Hawkins was a member of the 1994-95 All-Midwestern Collegiate Conference (MCC) Second Team and aided Xavier men’s basketball in reaching two NCAA Tournaments.

During his senior year, Hawkins, a guard, was a key piece of a Xavier team that closed out its tenure in the MCC with an undefeated 14-0 season.

Hawkins is in the 1,000+ scoring club, having tallied 1,029 career points and currently stands 52nd on the all-time scoring list.

Hagglund had a successful career on the men’s soccer team being named to the First Team All-Conference three times while at Xavier.

A Cincinnati native, Hagglund currently plays for FC Cincinnati, but became the highest drafted Xavier player in program history when he was selected 10th overall by Toronto FC in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

As a defender, he helped put Xavier men’s soccer on the map with the Musketeers earning their first NCAA Tournament bid in 2010.

The team followed up with two more appearances in 2011-12.

Gordon displayed versatility as a utility player for the Xavier baseball team. He played pitcher, first base and outfield.

He was named as an honoree to the 1989 First Team All-Midwestern Collegiate Conference.

Gordon’s high career batting average of .327 throughout 172 career games in four seasons places him fourth all-time in program history with 60 RBIs in a single season.

Pleiman is still among the best women’s tennis players to come through Xavier. She played on the team in the No. 1 singles spot all four years. As a four-time all-conference team member, she won a minimum of 15 matches in each season and compiled an overall singles record of 63-17 in head-to-head matches against opposing teams.

The introduction dinner will take place on Jan. 10 at Cintas Center.