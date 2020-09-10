Brazil and England enact equal pay for soccer

The men’s and women’s national teams will be compensated equally

written BY: JOE CLARK, sports editor

Photo courtesy of bleachreport.com

The Brazil women’s national soccer team is now receiving equal pay to the men’s national team. The decision comes on the heel of the equal pay lawsuit filed by the U.S. women’s soccer team getting thrown out in court.

Last week, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the English Football Association (FA) announced that both of their men’s and women’s soccer teams would receive equal pay. The FA confirmed in a statement that equal pay went into effect in January for both teams.

Following The English Football Association (FA), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced last week that both their men’s and women’s soccer teams are to receive equal pay.

“The FA pays its women’s players exactly the same as their male counterparts for representing England, both in terms of match fees and match bonuses,” a FA spokesperson said. There was a push for the move from multiple members of the England National Women’s soccer team, who advocated for the same pay as the men’s team.

CBF president Rogerio Cobaclo said in a statement that equal pay for both men’s and women’s teams went into effect in March, and they also appointed two women’s football coordinators, Duda Luizelli and Aline Pellegrino.

“There is no more gender difference; the CBF is treating men and women equally,” Caboclo added. “What they will gain by conquering or by staging the Olympics next year will be the same as the men will have,” he continued

England and Brazil are the first two soccer federations to enact equal pay between both their men’s and women’s national teams. In November, Australia’s football governing body reached an agreement with the player’s union to close the pay gap between the men’s and women’s teams, a move that has also been made by New Zealand and Norway.

The pay disparity between men’s and women’s soccer teams has been in the international spotlight since 2019 when the U.S. women’s team sued U.S. Soccer, alleging gender discrimination in wages and working conditions.

Those claims were dismissed by a federal judge in May 2020. The battle garnered attention from Joe Biden, now the U.S. Democratic Presidential nominee, who tweeted in wake of the court’s decision. “To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

