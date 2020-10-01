Reds sneak into MLB postseason

Written By: WILL PEMBROKE, Associate Multimedia Editor

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Mike Moustakas and Joey Votto were instrumental to the Reds making the postseason. The two helped spark the offense during a stretch in which the Reds won 13 of the final 18 games to make the postseason.

The MLB’s 60 game regular season came to a close on Sunday evening, marking the end of one of the weirdest regular seasons in professional baseball history.

Our hometown Cincinnati Reds fared pretty well, finishing with a winning record of 31-29 and advancing to this year’s playoffs.

Following an offseason in which the club committed big money to sign star outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, and Mike Moustakas as well as revamp the pitching staff, the Reds had high expectations for how their season was going to go.

After a slow start put them behind the eight-ball in the Central Division, Cincinnati picked things up towards the end of the season, winning 13 of their final 18 games and clinching a playoff spot.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez paced the team with 15 home runs on the season, also driving in a team high 38 RBIs.

After Suarez, Castellanos blasted 14 home runs. Designated hitter Jessie Winker had 12 himself, and long-time Reds first baseman Joey Votto put up an impressive 11 home run total.

While batting averages on the team were down across the board, the Reds were one of the best home run hitting teams in the league, and rode an impressive pitching staff to their current record.

Ace Trevor Bauer finished the season with a 5-4 win-loss record, but showed out with a 1.73 ERA, leading the staff.

Second and third pitchers Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray performed well, finishing with below 4.00 ERAs and plenty of strikeouts.

Closer Raisel Iglesias brought home eight saves for the Reds, and no major contributors in the bullpen finished with an ERA above 5.00.

It will be interesting to see how this team performs heading into the postseason after a very solid stretch to end their regular season that led them to their first playoff bid in years.

