Ranking Bachelorette Athletes

BY JOE CLARK, Sports Editor

Photo courtesy of Craig Sjodin/ABC

Clare Crawley is the latest Bachelorette who may find love with a former NFL player. Dale Moss, a former receiver, is the early favorite.

The Bachelor franchise is no stranger to starring former professional athletes on their shows.

Former NFL tight end Colton Underwood appeared on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and later became The Bachelor. Clay Harbor, another former NFL tight end has appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer was also The Bachelor for season five.

Needless to say, the show attracts a lot of ex-athletes who might not have been the most successful on the field but think they can be successful looking for love.

On this season of The Bachelorette, which premiered Tuesday night, three former NFL players try to win over Clare Crawley. I ranked the three of them based off of how well they presented themselves during the premiere.

3. Jason

Jason, a former offensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who lost 120 lbs since retiring, showed up pretending he was pregnant. Jason was one of the goofiest men all night, but just didn’t seem to offer a whole lot. As an aside. Jason’s score on the Wonderlic test, a test that measures the intelligence level of prospective NFL players was a 5, which is the second lowest score in NFL history.

2. Eazy

Eazy was a former wideout at Texas A&M who had a cup of coffee with a few NFL teams on their practice squads. He had a good intro, jumping through some paper that said, “your future husband.” He had a good personality, and Clare seemed impressed by him.

1.Dale

Dale, a former member of numerous practice squads, was the clear-cut winner of the night.

After his intro, Clare said “I think I may have just met my husband.” He was also the recipient of the First Impression Rose (which was a nice ten points for my Bachelorette Fantasy team).

Dale is definitely somebody to look out for going forward, as the previews for future episodes indicate he may stick around the show for a bit. Hopefully, he’ll do better than he did in the NFL.

