Notre Dame upsets Clemson

The Clemson Tigers suffered a very close 47-40 overtime loss to the Notre DameFighting Irish, giving them their first regular season loss since 2017. The Irish ended Clemson’s winning streak and moved the Tiger’s ranking down from No. 1 to No. 4.

Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed this week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. Lawrence is arguably one of the best players right now in college football and an essential member of the Tigers. Backup quarterback, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, took over Lawrence’s spot this weekend and led the Tigers.

The Irish had the lead the entirety of the game until the final seconds when Clemson took the lead. Then, Irish quarterback Ian Book threw a touchdown pass to Avery Davis with 22 seconds left to put the game into overtime.

In the first overtime, both teams scored touchdowns, creating a second overtime as the clock ran out.

In the second overtime, Kyren Williams scored a touchdown to give Notre Dame a 47-40 lead.

The Fighting Irish defeated the No. 1 team for the first time since 1993 when it beat Florida State.

In other news in college football, Georgia lost 44-28 to Florida in Jacksonville. Florida’s win gave them a huge advantage in the race for the SEC Championship.

The SEC also called off this Saturday’s Alabama vs. Louisiana State (LSU) and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee games after COVID-19 cases on the Tigers’ and Aggies’ rosters.

The thrilling rivalry between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers will be postponed until December.

During a teleconference on Wednesday morning, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN, “We want to play Alabama.” However, Orgeron also mentioned that he was not sure when the game would be able to be played.

