The Lighter Side

Two Philadelphians announced that they would host an 11-mile charity run from the Four Seasons Total Landscaping Company — the location of President Trump’s post-defeat press conference — to the Four Seasons Hotel, likely the intended location of the press conference. (Nov. 10)
New Zealand election officials discovered 1,500 fraudulent votes in their national “Bird of the Year” vote. (Nov. 10)
Mississippi State Rep. Price Wallace called for the state to “succeed from the union” and form its own country — and no, our copy editors didn’t miss that. (Nov. 10)
A U.K. lawyer uncovered that millions of dollars were being spent by the Leeds Police Department to train and costume officers as clowns for “undercover work.” (Nov. 11)
Swiss companies will no longer be able to deduct personal bribes paid to individuals from their taxes, according to a new law that will be enacted in Jan. 2022. (Nov. 11)
Photo courtesy of creativecommons.org
Some managers and workers within Trump’s campaign have now claimed that they intended to rent the Four Seasons Landscaping Company.
Categories: U.S. & World News
You must log in to post a comment.