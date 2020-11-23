Musketeers add five to freshman class

BY Emily croft, staff writer

The women’s team has accumulated a strong collection of freshmen and one transfer for the 2020-2021season. Five freshmen, including one redshirt, and transfer Kae Satterfield look to add strength and depth to the team.

5-foot-10 guard Mackayla Scarlett joins Xavier from the Bronx, N.Y. As a 2020 Mc-Donald’s All-American nominee, Scarlett dominated the high school field at St. Francis Prep with a recordof 2,145 points throughout her career.

Scarlett was a senior leader and helped clinch the Catholic High School Athletic Association “AA” Championship in the 2019-2020 season, giving St. Francis their first girl’s championship since 1982. She looks to add strength to the womens offense this season.

Up next is freshman guard Shaulana Wagner, who comes to Xavier from Detroit. In high school, Wagner was able to help her team win three state championships.

Megan Harkey, a 6-foot-6 forward/center comes to Xavier from Summerfield, N.C.. Along with two state championships and three con- ference championships, Harkey aided her high school in keeping a 81-10 record over three seasons. With her height and ability in the paint, Harkey looks to add an interior presence this season.

The final incoming freshman is Janayshia Brown, a 6-foot-1 forward from Easton, Pa.

In her senior year alone, Brown averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. Brown also earned First Team All-State honors last season along with All-MALP honors in Pennsylvania.

Brown will be a strong addition and provide forward depth.

Xavier also has Nia Clark, from Indianapolis, a transfer from Miami (OH). Clark was unable to play last season for Xavier due to transfer rules, so she redshirted. Before she was with Xavier, Clark started six games at Miami before suffering a season-ending injury.

The only transfer for the 2020-2021 season is Kae Satterfield, a sophomore who comes to Xavier from Ohio State University.

Satterfield is a 6-foot guard from New York who was a five-star prospect in high school throughout national rankings, including a No.39 ranking from ESPN HoopGurlz and a No. 32 ranking from ProspectsNation.com. Satterfield decided Ohio State was not for her and chose to come to Xavier, her father’s rival team.

Satterfield’s father, Kenny, starred in his basketball career at the University of Cincinnati.

The women’s team has brought in a strong recruiting class. They’ll look to improve from their 3-27 mark last season in Head Coach Melanie Moore’s second year at Xavier.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

