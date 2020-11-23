Sports

Photo-op: Xavier students in Cintas?

BY Grace Carlo, Staff Writer

Xavier has announced that 300 fans will initially be allowed at Cintas Center for men’s and women’s basketball home games this year.

However, there has been no indication of whether students will be among the 300 fans let in. We asked students what they thought.

.“I hope so, but the way things are going probably not”
Michael Lay, first-year criminal justice major
“I think some students will be allowed because they allowed some at the scrimmage.”
Joe Cannata, sophomore criminal justice major
“I feel like they’ll let some people in. They definitely need the money. I don’t know if they will let people who aren’t students go.”
Sam Marshall, sophomore history major
“I don’t think so just because of COVID-19, unless they would have everyone socially distanced like they did for Manresa.”
Liv D’Angio, first-year philosophy major
“I don’t think so. Probably not.”
Josie Schlangen, junior marketing and entreprenurial studies double major

