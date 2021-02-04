Women’s volleyball goes 1-1 to open season

By Will Pembroke, Associate Multimedia Editor

Xavier women’s volleyball opened up their season with a road win against Bellarmine, before dropping a home match against Marshall Sunday. Xavier resumes their season with a home match against Cincinnati tomorrow.

Xavier women’s volleyball started their season this past weekend, beating Bellarmine on the road 3-1 before dropping a home match against Marshall 3-2.

Xavier came from behind in the first set against Bellarmine, trailing 15-9 before making a run to win 25-23.

Xavier also took the second and the fourth set, only dropping the third set in the win.

Sophomore outside hitter MaryAnn O’Toole posted 12 kills and 16 digs, one of four Musketeers with 10 or more digs.

In her team debut, freshman middle blocker Delaney Hogan tied O’Toole for the team lead with 12 kills. As a team, Xavier outpaced the Knights in blocks at 13-7 and assists at 6-3.

The win at Bellarmine was followed by a back-and-forth game against Marshall on Sunday at Cintas Center.

Xavier started strong, winning the first set by nine points at 25-24 and the third set 25-19.

The second set was closely contested, with Marshall winning 25-23. Marshall also won the fourth and the fifth sets, by scores of 25-21 and 15-12, respectively.

The Musketeers finished with eight more points, eight more kills, three more blocks, 13 more assists and 14 more digs than Marshall, but Marshall still managed to walk away with the victory.

Xavier had a few key players who played well against Marshall.

O’Toole led the game with 19 kills while also contributing two assists to go along with 23 digs. Fellow sophomore, setter Carrigan O’Reilly and junior middle blocker Jayda Carlton, contributed four blocks apiece, with Hogan adding three herself.

Sophomore Libero Alyssa Overbeck led the Musketeers with 32 digs, while Xavier also got 24 digs from freshman Libero Stevie Wolf.

Delaney Hogan was named Big East Freshman of the Week for volleyball after posting 24 kills in the two games, along with a .328 hitting percentage.

Xavier women’s volleyball returns to Cintas tomorrow in a crosstown matchup versus rival Cincinnati. First serve is set for 6 p.m

