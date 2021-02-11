XU swim drops dual meet on road

Kali Fischer, Andrew Martin star in the pool for Musketeers against Miami

BY ROBBIE DZIERZANOWSKI, staff writer

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com

Xavier men’s and women’s swimming dropped a dual meet on the road at Miami (OH) last weekend. The Musketeers did win five individual events, but neither the men’s nor women’s team could pull off the win.

To open the meet, Xavier women’s 400 medley relay of Kali Fischer, Alison Herman, Taylor Hogan and Clara Keiser took third place with a time of 3:52.85.

Later in the meet, freshman Kali Fischer swept the backstroke events with a pair of double first place finishes with a 56.72 in the 100-yard backstroke and a 2:03.51 in the 200-yard backstroke.

Freshman Clara Keiser tied for second in the 200-yard indivudal medley with a time of 2:07.67 and took fourth in her second individual event, the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the distance events, senior Emma Kauffeld took second in the 1000-yard freestyle, and freshman Erin Ritz took second in the 500-yard freestyle.

To close out the meet for the women’s team, the 200 freestyle relay consisting of Lorelei Gaertner, Maureen Cummins, Kali Fischer and Clara Keiser finished in second with a time of 1:37.90.

Most notably, Xavier women’s team had two individual first place finishes, five second place finishes and three third place finishes.

High placements were ultimately not enough to beat the RedHawks with Xavier’s women’s team falling by a final score of 186.5-66.5 and dropping their first meet of the season for a 2-1 record.

On the men’s side, the Musketeers started out the meet with a fourth place finish in the 400-yard medley relay comprised of Jon Bernard, Davis Klein, Joey Mullen and Andrew Martin.

Two of the men’s three first place finishes came from sophomore Andrew Martin, as he won the 200-yard free stylewith a 1:38.98 and the 500-yard freestyle with a 4:31.70.

Sophomore Jon Bernard was not quiet either, picking up a win in the 200 back with a time of 1:48.83 and taking second in his other individual event, the 200-yard individual medley.

Despite winning three events, taking second in two events and third in one event, the Musketeers could not muster a win against the RedHawks, falling by a final score of 194-68 to drop their record to 1-2 on the season.

The women’s team returns to the pool next weekend when the Musketeers travel to Ball State to face the Cardinals on Feb. 13 at noon.

