Men’s tennis loses conference matches

by grace carlo, staff writer

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com

Xavier senior Brett Winters hits a shot against DePaul on Sunday. Winters won his singles match against the

Blue Demons, earning one of Xavier’s two points in the match. Xavier will play Marquette at home on Friday.

Xavier men’s tennis suffered two losses this past weekend against Butler and DePaul, moving on to a 2-10 record for the regular season.

On Saturday, the Musketeers traveled to Indianapolis to face Butler, but they fell 7-0 to the Bulldogs.

In doubles, Xavier took the win on the No. 1 court with sophomore Cambell Nakayama and senior Srdan Pejic, capitalizing on redshirt junior Michael Dickson and junior Ryan Roegner 6-2.

However, Butler took the doubles point with wins in the No. 2 and No. 3 courts.

Sophomore Alvaro Huete Vadillo and junior Drew Michael defeated Xavier senior Jan Vrba and sophomore Shashank Reddy 6-3 in the No. 2 match.

In the No. 3 match, sophomore Borja Miralles and sophomore Zach Trimpe defeated senior Brett Winters and sophomore Aaron Thompson 6-2.

Butler also took the win in the singles competition. Winters fell, 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 1 court. In the No. 2 court, Pejic fell in the third set 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Nakayama fell 6-2, 6-1 on the No. 3 court.

Butler picked up the 6-3, 6-4 win on the No. 4 court against Thompson. They also took a 6-2, 7-5 win on the No. 5 court against Vrba. In the No. 6 court, Reddy took the first set but then fell in the third 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

On Sunday, Xavier hosted DePaul at home falling 5-2.

DePaul won the doubles points by picking up a 6-2 decision on the No. 2 court with Reddy and Vrba. DePaul also took the No. 1 doubles match over Nakayama and Pejic.

DePaul took the next point with a 6-1, 6-2 win in the No. 5 singles match with Thompson.

Pejic gave the Musketeers a point in the No. 2 match with a 6-3, 6-2 win to make it 2-1.

DePaul picked up the next point: a 6-2, 6-3 decision in the No. 4 match against Vrba. The Blue Demons then took the next point in the No. 3 match; a 6-1, 6-4 win against Nakayama to give the Blue Demons a 4-1 advantage.

Reddy fell 6-4, 7-6 in the No. 6 match, giving DePaul another point.

Winters decided the final point of the day with a 7-6, 5-7, 10-5 win in the No. 1 singles match to make the final score 5-2.

The Musketeers will host Marquette at home on Friday, at 1 p.m. for the final match of the regular season. The Big East Tennis Championships begin on April 22 in Cayce, S.C. and continue until April 25.

