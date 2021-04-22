Xavier wins series against Butler

Offense stays hot, scoring 35 runs in the series as Xavier improves to 14-15

By Will pembroke, multimedia show manager

Xavier baseball won three of four from Butler this weekend, scoring 35 runs across the series. Thanks to the team’s hit and strikeout totals, the team also raised almost $19,000 for a pediatric cancer charity.

Xavier baseball took on the Butler Bulldogs at home in a four-game series last weekend, winning three out of four games.

Game 1 was not close, with the Musketeers starting off strong in an impressive 9-2 win. Senior left-hander Nick Zwack moved to 3-3 on the year with the win, throwing seven innings, striking out five and allowing only one earned run in a great performance on the mound. Junior catcher Luke Stephenson had a massive day at the plate, crushing two home runs and racking up four runs batted in. Sophomore outfielder Alex Helmin scored three times on two hits.

The second game for Xavier produced a similar outcome, with the Musketeers improving to 2-0 on the series winning 7-2. Junior right-hander Lane Flamm struck out nine hitters and allowed just two earned runs in a little over five innings on the bump. Sophomore right-handed reliever Michael Dillon struck out three of five batters to end the game, allowing no earned runs. Sophomore outfielders Garrett Schultz and Alex Helmin each contributed two hits, with Helmin recording three RBIs as well.

Game 3 was the lone letdown for the Musketeers, losing 7-3 despite ending the game with only two less hits than the Bulldogs. It was a tough afternoon for Xavier’s pitching staff, walking eight and hitting three batters with wild pitches. Schultz and junior designated hitter Andrew Walker tallied two hits apiece.

Xavier found its old form in a big way for the final game of the series, dominating Butler with a commanding score of 16-6. The Bulldogs used seven pitchers in the game to try and slow down the Musketeer offense to no avail. Junior infielder Jack Housinger starred with three hits, two walks and scored all four times he went to the plate. Senior infielder Ryan Altenberger recorded two hits and three RBIs. Junior infielder Jeff Holtz impressed as well, tallying three hits in three plate appearances. All told, Xavier put up 14 hits and 11 walks in eight innings of play.

After totaling 39 hits and 34 strikeouts during the weekend, the Musketeer baseball team raised almost $19,000 in the first four games of their Pledge It campaign to support pediatric cancer charity VS. Cancer. The campaign will continue as they take on the University of Connecticut Huskies in a four-game series this weekend.

