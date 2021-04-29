Xavier women’s golf wins Big East

The Musketeers shot +27 as a team to capture their second straight win

By Olivia Valkner



Xavier women’s golf won their second straight Big East title on April 25, shooting +27 as a team.

Morgan Tinsley, Andie Shukow and Mikayla Fitzpatrick were also individual finalists, all placing in the top two.

Xavier women’s golf traveled to the Sunshine State last weekend to defend their Big East Conference Title.

With last year’s tournament being canceled due to COVID-19 and this year’s sparse schedule, the Musketeers were looking to dominate the course and follow up their 2019 conference win.

The tournament took place from April 23-25, at the Gateway Golf Club in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and the Musketeers did not disappoint.

The Musketeers played their way into second place on Day 1, closing the round with a team score of 300 (+12), only five strokes behind Creighton, who posted a 295 (+7) after official scoring.

Creighton’s luck ran out as they finished in third place behind Seton Hall. Neither team was able to catch the Musketeers, who established their lead on Day 2 and were able to maintain it through the last day.

The team made a comeback and showed the depth of their roster on Days 2 and 3 with impressive team scores of 296 and 295. They clinched their second straight Big East Tournament win with an impressive three-day total of 891 (+27). They finished ahead of second place Seton Hall by 13 strokes.

A Musketeer victory followed suit thanks to each player’s impressive individual course management, as shown by Xavier’s heavy representation in the Top 10.

Senior Morgan Tinsley solidified her individual medalist position, followed up by senior Andie Shukow and graduate student Mikayla Fitzpatrick who both tied for second.

Freshman Emma McMyler and junior Abby Keifer also tied for eighth place finishes.

Tinsley earned her medalist title, pulling herself away from a tie for second after a rough second round. With an impressive total score of only five strokes over par, she shot a 72, 76 and 73 on the par-72 course for a total of 221.

Shukow, only two strokes behind her teammate, walked away from the green on Sunday having shot a total score of 223, a respectable 7 over par with a three-round score breakdown of 75, 73 and 75.

Fitzpatrick seemed to gain confidence as the weekend progressed, shooting scores of 75, 76 and an impressive even 72 to close out the weekend, totaling her at a 223 (+7) to tie her teammate Shukow.

McMyler finished with a 227 (+11) with her solid scores of 77 and two scores of 75 on the second and third days.

Rounding out Xavier’s showing in the Top 10 was Kiefer, who also shot 11 over par with a 227, tying McMyler, with her daily scores of 77, 73 and 77.

The team walked away from the links with an impressive array of hardware. They’re looking forward to another strong year for the 2021-2022 season, and will work to capture their third straight title.

