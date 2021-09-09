Hurricane Ida tears through coast

Beginning in the Caribbean, Ida ravaged Louisiana, New Jersey and New York

By Owen Miguel, Guest Writer

Hurricane Ida ravaged Southeast and mid-Atlantic states as well as countries in the Caribbean and Central America last week. Causing severe damage and flooding, Ida’s death toll continues to rise across the continent.

Ida formed in the Caribbean Sea on Aug. 26, becoming a hurricane as it passed western Cuba and southeastern Mexico. After this, Ida slammed across the Gulf of Mexico and intensified to a Category 4 hurricane.

On Aug. 29 — the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina — Ida touched down in the U.S. on Port Fourchon, La.

Ida has flooded most of Louisiana, leaving many in the state without power. Some climbed up on their roofs, waiting to be rescued.

Evacuation efforts continue throughout the state, forcing millions to leave their homes and belongings.

“It’s the worst (hurricane) to hit Louisiana since Katrina. I don’t know if or when I’ll be able to go back.” New Orleans resident Maria Brown said.

“All I know is that it won’t be for a while,” Brown said.

Hurricane Ida reached Category 4 hurricane status, leading to severe damage throughout coastal America, the Caribbean and Central America. The hurricane led to seven tornados, power outages and heavy flooding.



New Orleans and much of Louisiana are not expected to get power back for at least a month.

There have been 26 confirmed deaths, with rescuers still searching for missing persons.

After hitting Louisiana, Ida continued to spiral through the Southeast, transforming into a tropical cyclone along the way.

Even as Ida weakens, the storm’s brutal winds and rainfall left states battered. Major flooding in cities such as Atlanta and Nashville have forced residents to seek shelter and wait for help.

On Sept. 1, the storm made its way to the Mid-Atlantic, hitting New Jersey and New York particularly hard.

Both states were hit with heavy flooding, especially in areas near water such as Hoboken, N.J.

“Our whole block was just filled with water, it was insane. I was scared our apartment was going to flood,” said a Hoboken resident, Emily Hyde, said.

“Right now, we’re on boil water order. Like, we have to boil our water before we drink it now,” Hyde said.

New York City residents also felt the effects of the storm.

Tunnels overflowed with water, obstructing transit use for New Yorkers.

“Everything happened all at once,” Rebecca Ramsammy, a New York resident, said.

“With everything going on within the last two or so months, this is the last thing I needed,” Ramsammy said.

At least seven tornadoes were confirmed in Pennsylvania, all of which were an effect of the tropical storm.

An EF-3 (Enhanced Fujita) tornado touched down in southeast New Jersey, devastating houses and injuring two people.

All states that were affected have responded quickly, with governors taking immediate action to provide disaster relief plans.

On Monday, President Joe Biden approved federal aid to regions impacted by Ida.

Biden visited New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to raise awareness for victims of Ida and other victims of climate change-related disasters.

During his visit to New Jersey, Biden directly blamed climate change for Hurricane Ida’s devastating effects.

“For decades, scientists have warned that extreme weather would be more extreme and climate change was here. We don’t have any more time,” Biden said

“Every part of the country is getting hit by extreme weather. We can’t turn it back very much, but we can prevent it from getting worse.The nation and the world are in peril. That’s not hyperbole. That is a fact.”

