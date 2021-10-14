The Lighter Side

Compassionate Kim, crowded Cane’s, Doge
- Capybarrage: A neighborhood in Argentina has been overrun by capybaras (Oct. 5).
- Woefully understaffed fast food restaurant Raising Cane’s has put its corporate staff to work as fry cooks and cashiers (Oct. 6).
- Truly shark-ing: Police in Sussex, England found a shark-infested pool with a Christmas tree in the middle (Oct. 11).
- Two women in Sydney, Australia were imprisoned for over five months after their shipment of ginger tea was mistaken for drugs (Aug. 10).
- Wow, such crypto: AMC theaters have begun to accept Dogecoin as currency for digital gift card purchases (Oct. 6).
Categories: U.S. & World News
You must log in to post a comment.