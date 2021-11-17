Predictions and analysis for top five MLB free agents

Reigning World Series champion Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa highlight list

By Luke Servello, staff writer

In leagues like the NFL and NBA, free agents are snatched up right off the bat. Some remain free agents for a little while, but a majority of the top-tier free agents have a new team or go back to their old team within a couple days.

MLB free agency, on the other hand, is kind of like it’s regular season — it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Perhaps the biggest name to find a new home so far is Noah Syndergaard, who agreed to a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Most of the big names are still on the board, so here are my top five free agents.

1. Carlos Correa

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to be the most sought-after free agent on the market. The 27-year-old will look to cash in during his first time on the open market, possibly with the New York Yankees.

Correa is indisputably the top free agent in this class. A premier defensive shortstop with a solid bat, any team would be lucky to scoop up Correa. The only knock on him would be his injury history. Correa’s back has been an issue throughout his career and has caused him to miss extended periods of time on the field.

As long as he can stay healthy, this guy is a huge get for any team.

My prediction: Correa signs with the Yankees. Year in and year out, the Yankees have one of highest payrolls in baseball and can afford a guy like Correa.

This would also allow for Gleyber Torres to go back to second base, where he is much better off.

2. Freddie Freeman

Watching Freeman finally get a ring with the team he has stayed loyal to throughout his 12-year career was a cool moment to watch, and watching him hit a big home run in the clinching game was pretty awesome too. Freeman will receive a big contract, and I’m sure he will entertain offers from other teams. But at the end of the day, I can’t see this guy leaving Atlanta. Even if it means taking a little bit of a hometown discount, I think Freeman stays put.

3. Corey Seager

Seager is a guy who could get a record-breaking deal. Although a talented player, if I was a GM, I wouldn’t give him that deal.

Seager is a tremendous talent, but the injury history is hard to ignore. Seager played just 95 games this year, and 26 in 2018. Worth the risk? Maybe. But he isn’t a guy I’d give a 10-year deal.

Prediction: I think Seager signs with the Rangers. The Rangers had the lowest payroll in baseball this past season, so I think they will be willing to break out the checkbook.

4. Max Scherzer

The only reason he isn’t higher on this list is just because he’s 37. Scherzer is one of the more passionate players you will find, and any team would be lucky to get a true front end rotation guy like him. Due to his age, teams should be focusing on offering a high annual salary, but a short-term deal in years.

My prediction: I think Scherzer seemed to like the big city of L.A. I think he goes back there on a two-or three-year deal.

5. Marcus Semien

Very few players have raised their stock more in recent years than Semien. Semien set an MLB single season record for home runs by a second baseman this past year and will be wanted by many teams.

My prediction: I think Seimen is the Yankees’ backup plan if they can’t land Correa. Ultimately, I think Semien will sign with the Tigers.

