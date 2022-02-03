Xavier goes 1-2 on Big East road trip

By will Pembroke, DEBATE & DISCUSSION/INSIDE XAVIER SPORTS SHOW MANAGER

The women’s basketball team went 1-1 on the road this weekend with a close overtime win on the road against Georgetown followed by an ugly 25-point loss to rival Villanova.

Xavier played one of their better games of the season against Georgetown, with four starters finishing with double-figure point totals. Redshirt sophomore guard Nia Clark led the way with 20 points and four made three-point field goals on seven attempts. Junior guard Kae Satterfield finished 10-10 from the free throw line along with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman forward Aanaya Harris ended the game with 14 points, and redshirt junior forward Ayanna Townsend played a team high 40 minutes, finishing with 12 points.

Xavier women’s basketball started off the first leg of their Big East road trip at 1-2, beating Georgetown before falling at Villanova and St. John’s. Xavier is currently 7-13 on the season, with a matchup on Friday.

For Georgetown, graduate guard Milan Bolden-Morris paced the team with 21 points. Sophomore Kelsey Ransom ended with 16 points, and junior Graceann Bennett finished with a 13-point, 13 rebound double-double.

Despite shooting a very respectable 36% from the three-point line, the Hoyas struggled at the free throw line, which ultimately made the difference in the game.

Heading into overtime, Xavier was coming off of a rough 22% from the field. The extra period turned out to be a different story for Xavier, who fended off the Georgetown comeback with a 60% field goal percentage and 100% free throw shooting in OT.

The second game of the weekend did not go as planned for the Musketeers. Coming out of the gate, Xavier struggled to put the ball in the basket, shooting a meager 27%. After the slow start, Xavier came out strong after the half shooting 65%, nailing two threes.

For Xavier, Clark was the only player to finish in double figures with 11. A bright spot for the Musketeers, however, was Satterfield who poured in nine points on four of six shooting in just 21 minutes.

For Villanova, junior Maddy Siegrist led the way, dropping 30 points and nine rebounds in just 30 minutes. Sophomore Lior Garzon finished second on the team in points with 23.

On Wednesday night, Xavier took on St. John’s on the road. The Musketeers lost 83-63. Sophomore guard Leilani Correa had 20 points for SJU. At this point in the season, the Musketeers’ record stands at 7-13, which is already a two-game improvement over last year.

They next play Seton Hall tomorrow night, also on the road. That matchup will take place at 1:00 p.m.

