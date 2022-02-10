Track and Field impresses at PNC Bank Classic

By Will Pembroke, Debate & Discussion/Inside Xavier Sports Show Manager

Xavier’s Track and Field team impressed with 17 top-10 finishes over the weekend at the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic in Louisville, Ky. The meet featured eight teams at the Norton Health Care Sports and Learning Center.

For the women’s team, the 3,000-meter run was easily Xavier’s best event, securing four top-10 finishes.

Overall, the team saw six girls set personal college records. Junior Emily Sienna finished third in the 3,000-meter race, with a college best time of 9.47.34. Senior Allyson Arellano came in less than three seconds behind Sienna, with a college best fourth place finishing time of 9.49.63.

Fellow senior Courtney Klatt ended in fifth place, posting a time of 9.55.79. In the 3,000-meter Non-Invite Heat, sophomore’s Ashleigh Prugh and Brooke Aho ended in fifth and seventh place, posting time of 10.13.17 and 10.30.15, respectively.

In other events, junior Parker Hopkins ran a collegiate personal best time of 5.01.30 in the one-mile run, placing sixth. Senior Sydny Warner also posted a college best time of 5.09.00 in the same race. Sophomore Alaina Sullivan finished 10th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.10.

The 4×400 race featuring junior Haley Morgan along with Klatt, Hopkins and Sullivan saw Xavier place sixth with a time of 4.05.65.

On the men’s side, every top-10 placement was also a personal college record for each student-athlete.

Freshman Sean Beam secured the best men’s performance, coming in third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.45. Sophomore Liam Willman impressed in the 60-meter hurdles, ending with a time of 8.82.

Sophomore Adrian Stuphan and freshmen Colin Lantz and Will Gary placed fifth, sixth and eighth in the one-mile run with times of 4.21.01, 4.23.37 and 4.26.92 respectively.

In other events, graduate student Jeremy Johnson placed eighth in the 400-meter run with a time of 51.65 and sophomore C.J. Thimons ended 10th with a time of 23.16 in the 200-meter dash. In the 4×400, senior Mike Henning along with Beam, Johnson and Thimons placed third with a time of 3:27.65.

Up next, Xavier Track and Field will hit the road again on Feb. 18 to take place in the Al Campbell Invitational held in Akron, Ohio.

