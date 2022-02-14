Campus News UConn victory puts XU back on track By xaviernewswire on 14 Feb 2022 • ( Leave a comment ) Photos and Words By Desmond Fischer, Photography Editor Kolby Jones (3) dunks in the first half after a breakaway steal. Zach Freemantle (32) and Jack Nunge (24) defend the paint against Adama Sanogo (21). Paul Scruggs (1) makes a driving layup against Tyrese Martin (4). The Xavier team congratulates Jerome Hunter (21) for making a contested layup. Nate Johnson (10) extends away from Isaiah Whaley (5) to finish at the hoop. Jack Nunge (24) reacts to making a 3 point jumper to put Xavier in the lead. Dwon Odom (11) celebrates Nate Johnson’s 3 right before the buzzer of the first half. Kolby Jones (3) pumps up Zach Freemantle (32) after getting fouled. Xavier’s entire team swarms Adama Sanogo (21) in the paint. Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the hoop against UConn’s RJ Cole (2). UConn’s Head Coach Dan Hurley was given a technical foul by the referees. Paul Scruggs (1) helps Nate Johnson (10) off the floor after a lot of contact. Kolby Jones (3) speaks to Dwon Odom (11) before the end of the game. Paul Scruggs (1) raises his hands in victory as Xavier beats UConn 74 – 68. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Categories: Campus News, Sports Tagged as: Basketball, photo gallery, UConn, Xavier Men's Basketball
