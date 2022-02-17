XU grad to replace CPD Chief Isaac

Theetge, the first woman to fill the role, succeeds Isaac as Interim Police Chief

By Morgan Miles, Staff Writer

City officials announced that Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac’s final working day will be tomorrow, Feb. 18. He will be succeeded by Assistant Police Chief Teresa Theetge, the first woman in Cincinnati history to be named Interim Chief.

Theetge is a Xavier graduate with over 15 years of experience as a lieutenant and captain. She has been a member of the Cincinnati Police Department (PD) for 31 years in total.

She served in specialized divisions of police work including Criminal Investigations, Inspections Section, Central Vice Control, Internal Investigation, Special Events and Professional Standards.

Photo courtesy of @ChiefEIsaac via Twitter

Theetge, who graduated Xavier with a liberal arts degree and a master’s in human resource development, will be the first woman to lead the CPD. She will succeed Isaac, who graduated from Xavier with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and a master’s in human resource development.



“I look forward to working with you and to ensure a smooth transition,” Theetge said. “City leaders recognize there’s no glass ceiling at city hall.”

Last year, Isaac announced his plans to retire in 2022. Isaac joined Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Interim City Manager John Curp to issue a joint statement announcing his retirement plans. The retirement plan included Cincinnati’s plans for replacing the police chief.

Isaac is also a Xavier graduate. He joined CPD in 1988. In his 33-year career, Isaac has participated in the CPD’s administration, patrol command, internal investigations and community engagement.

In 2004, Isaac became police captain and was promoted to district commander in 2007. He served as the District Four commander, Internal Investigations Section Commander and CPD’s night chief from 2007 to 2012.

As criminal investigation commander, Isaac investigated homicides as well as personal and financial crimes. He was then promoted to executive assistant police chief in June 2015.

In December 2015, he became Cincinnati’s 15th police chief. Former City Manager Harry Black appointed Isaac to the position.

The city has been prepared to conduct a national search for the successor to Isaac since he announced plans for retirement in 2021.

Pureval noted that he began searching for a new police chief even before he formally took office.

Curp and other city officials are working with Pureval to select a firm that will help search for a successor.

Currently, the choices have been narrowed to two firms. When a firm is chosen, the firm’s consultant will work with the interim chief manager on the search for a new police chief.

The consultant will also help the city create new qualifications required for future candidates based on the needs of surrounding communities.

Isaac’s official retirement date will be March 1.

