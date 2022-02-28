Photo Gallery Xavier’s slide persists versus Seton Hall By ellish2 on 28 Feb 2022 • ( Leave a comment ) The Musketeers lead just twice early in the first half as their losing streak extends to four games. Photos and Words By Desmond Fischer, Photography Editor Jack Nunge (24) leaves the locker room before the start of the game. Freshman forward Cesare Edwards (4) runs onto the court at Cintas Center for the matchup between against the Pirates (17-9, sixth place in the Big East). Head Coach Travis Steele enters Cintas after the players, hoping to stop the bleeding after the Musketeers had lost their three previous games and five of their last six before the Seton Hall matchup. Dwon Odom (11) completes his pregame tradition, dunking to hype up the team and Cintas’ crowd. Nunge (24) and Edwards (4) line up during the national anthem. The Xavier student section gets loud as the Pirates look on. Colby Jones (3) makes a contested basket over Seton Hall’s Ike Obiagu (21). Paul Scruggs (1) defends the perimeter against Myles Cale (22), who had a minimal impact on the game, with just nine points on 4-11 shooting from the field. Adam Kunkel (5) steps back from the huddle during the first half, as the Musketeers would fall behind 39-31 by halftime. Jones (3) sinks the driving layup with an acrobatic finish on his way to a team high 20 points, adding ten boards and four assists in his best performance of the season. Scruggs (1) reaches for the ball as Xavier`s defense struggled, giving up 30 points to senior guard Jared Rhoden. Zach Freemantle (32) makes a three-point jumper in the second half as Xavier would cut the deficit to just six points with 12 minutes left in the game. The Xavier team looks on as Nunge (out of frame) makes a technical free throw. Nunge (24) and the Xavier bench will continue to look for answers as Xavier eventually fell to Seton Hall 82 -66, adding to their losing streak. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Categories: Photo Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sports Tagged as: Basketball, Desmond Fischer, Men's Basketball, Xavier Men's Basketball
