The Lighter Side

Fun activities throughout Cincinnati
By Ethan Nichols, World News Editor
The greater Cincinnati area offers numerous fun events to attend.
- The City Flea
- Peruse the outdoor market at Washington Park on Sept. 17, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Free Shakespeare in the Park
- Numerous performances directed by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company can be viewed around the city. Learn more at their website.
- Cincinnati Wing Week
- Restaurants across the city are offering seven dollar wing specials. Learn more at cincywingweek.com.
- Jazz in the Park
- Jazz in the Park: Come out and enjoy a beautiful park and hear local and regional jazz artists every Monday at Washington Park.
