The Lighter Side

By Ethan Nichols, World News Editor

The greater Cincinnati area offers numerous fun events to attend. 

Photo courtesy of Public Domain Pictures
  • The City Flea
    • Peruse the outdoor market at Washington Park on Sept. 17, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Free Shakespeare in the Park
    • Numerous performances directed by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company can be viewed around the city. Learn more at their website.
  • Cincinnati Wing Week
    • Restaurants across the city are offering seven dollar wing specials. Learn more at cincywingweek.com.
  • Jazz in the Park
    • Jazz in the Park: Come out and enjoy a beautiful park and hear local and regional jazz artists every Monday at Washington Park.