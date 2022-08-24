Xavier’s women soccer starts 1-0-1

By Marty Dubecky, Digital Communications Manager

Remaining undefeated on the season, Xavier Women’s soccer ended their match in a draw versus Ohio University last Sunday.

Women’s soccer began the season with a 1-0 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The first half of the match proved to be a strong one for Xavier, finishing with a shots-on-goal advantage of 8-2. The Musketeers finally scored in the 44’ minute with junior forward Grace Blumfeldt finding junior forward Simone Rivard-Roberts to take the lead.

The Musketeers’ second half was as offensively and defensively dominating as the first, holding the Hilltoppers to just two shots on goal. By match’s end, the Musketeers came out on top with a 13-4 shot advantage. First-year goalkeeper Maria Galley made her Xavier debut with four saves. Rivard-Roberts scored her first goal as a Musketeer and Head Coach Nate Lie advanced to 4-2 in season opening games as a head coach at Xavier.

The women’s soccer team continued that momentum with a draw in their second match of the season against the Ohio University Bobcats. The first half looked strong and promising for the Musketeers, holding a 4-2 shot advantage to the Bobcats. They were also able to create five corner kick opportunities. The valiant first half effort came up short of a goal, however. Though they left the first half scoreless, the Musketeers came out fighting in the second. Xavier’s defense remained steadfast, holding the Bobcats to just two shots on goal for the half.

Graduate student midfielder Molly McLaughlin stood out for the Musketeers, leading the way with five shot attempts. She narrowly missed on a final-minute line drive shot attempt right above the crossbar.

Xavier’s mighty defense has gone 180 minutes without allowing a goal this season. Coach Lie, in a post-game interview, commended the defense.

“No one is playing out of the back with us. If you want to, good, I dare you,” Lie challenged.

The Musketeers took command of the draw with a 15 to four advantage on overall shots. They defeated the Bobcats in shot advantages, both on-goal and corner kicks. Xavier came out of the match ranked #24.

“Right now we need a lot more in that final third,” Lie said of possible future improvements.

Xavier Women’s Soccer will take on Louisville in their next match on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the first of four straight matches on the road.

