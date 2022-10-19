Sports banter

Miller and Dilly, Commanders controversy, beer for O-line

The Eagles remain the only 6-0 team in the NFL, leading some commentators to claim the team will make it to the Super Bowl this year. It might not be unfounded — the last time the Eagles went 6-0 to open the season, they lost the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots in 2004.

Cele-beer-tion

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith treated his offensive line to some brewskis after Sunday’s win against the 49ers. A video of the post-red zone revelry features offensive tackle Jake Matthews toasting with a Bud Light and yelling, “Yeah, baby!”

Belated Benzema

Karim Benzema took home the Ballon d’Or — the most prestigious individual award in soccer — after years of coming in second to stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

What in Tar Heel-Nation

The Associated Press released their Top 25 preaseason ranking for college men’s basketball this week, naming North Carolina number one. This overturns two years of AP ranking Gonzaga first.

Snyder Won’t Sell

After years of controversy and a recent ESPN investigation, Washington Commanders fans wore paper bags and signs begging owner Daniel Snyder to “SELL THE TEAM.” The ESPN report alleges other NFL owners will not vote Snyder out because he has compromising information about owners, league offices and Roger Goodell. “They can’t f*ck with me,” Snyder allegedly said, according to the report.

Poole Pooh-Poohs Punch

After Golden State Warrior Jordan Poole signed a four-year, $123 million extension, he briefly spoke on the punch he received from teammate Draymond Green on Oct. 5. Poole said that the pair were brothers, adding: “That’s really all I have to say on the matter. Wew’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

UFC Fights Insider Gambling

The UFC has issued an addendum to its code of conduct policy prohibiting any contracted athletes from gambling on any UFC fights.

Miller Doesn’t Dilly Dally

XU Athletics announced the release dates for the Coach Sean Miller Radio Show, presented by the Dilly Bistro. Fans can tune in starting Nov. 8 on 55WKRC or through the Xavier Musketeers Gameday App. Fans interested in attending in person are encouraged to make reservations with Dilly.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

