XC competes in Big East tournament

By Spencer Tracy, Staff Writer

Xavier Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country teams traveled to North Attleborough, MA for the Big East Championship on Saturday. Last time in Attleborough, Xavier’s cross-country teams finished strong in the Friar Invitational where the men’s team finished third and the women’s took fourth. The Butler men’s and Georgetown women’s teams are coming off back-to-back Big East Championships and hoping for a three-peat.

All 11 teams in the Big East participated in the Women’s championship race, while nine participated in the men’s race excluding St. Johns and UConn who don’t have men’s teams. The men’s race is an 8,000-meter race which is just under five miles. Butler senior Barry Keane crossed the finish line first with an impressive 23:15 time finishing six seconds ahead of Villanova’s Haftu Strintzos. Sophomore Trevor Nolan was the first Musketeer to cross the line in 31st place at 24:56. Junior Adrian Stuphan was the second muskie to cross the line just behind Nolan in 33rd place at 25:18. The men’s team prevailed over Marquette and Seton Hall, who arrived in last. Villanova, Providence and Georgetown filled out the top three.

For the women’s race, Providence freshman Jane Buckley came in first place finishing with an incredible 20:06 time just two seconds in front of Georgetown’s Maggie Donahue. The first muskie to cross the checkered line was freshman Jamie Klavon finishing in 31st place with her best time of the year at 21:48. Senior Parker Hopkins was the second muskie to finish coming in 34th with a 22:13 time. Senior Claire Sievern came in right behind Hopkins with her personal best time at 22:16.

Overall, both the men’s and women’s Cross Country teams took seventh in the Big East Championship with positives coming from the race such as breaking personal records but opportunity for growth when they travel to Terre Haute, IN for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional race. It’s likely Xavier will line up next to their familiar foes in the Big East, with a second chance to better their seventh-place finishes. The Great Lakes Regional race is on Nov. 11.

