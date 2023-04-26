Sports

Sports Shorts 4/26/23

By Kyra Hudson, Staff Writer
  • Manchester City is projected to win the Premier League title with a 66.86% chance (April 20).  
  • Gervonta Davis knocks out Ryan Garcia in the seventh round (April 22).  
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs make takes a 2-1 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning following a devastating 7-2 loss during the first game (April 23).  
  • Two Phils (odds 21-1) and Forte (odds 5-2) are early Kentucky Derby Favorites (April 24). 