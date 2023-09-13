Dylan Paulson’s Fantasy Football Tips



By Dylan Paulson, Guest Writer

Bengals Joe Burrow (QB), Jamarr Chase (WR), and Tee Higgins (WR) had a considerably awful game against Cleveland on Sunday, but it would be foolish to relegate their explosive power to the bench so quickly. I expect Higgins to tear the Ravens defense to shreds this week; I recommend putting him in the flex position.

If anyone still has Russell Wilson (QB) as their starting quarterback, I assume you are either a Broncos fan or have not been paying attention to football.

I would absolutely buy in on 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, who averaged 16.1 yards per reception against the Steelers in week one.

Rams rookie Puka Nacua (WR) put up a dazzling 11.9 point performance out of thin air this week, but exercise caution in picking him up off waivers this week. The Rams offense will moat likely descend in production against a top five 49ers defense.

