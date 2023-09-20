RedHawks Swoop Battle for Victory Bell Trophy

By Michael Daley, Staff Writer

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati

On Saturday, the two lone local Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools, Miami (OH) and University of Cincinnati, squared off at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. In a game that had four lead changes, Miami won in an overtime thriller while handing Cincinnati their first loss of the season. This was Miami’s first win since 2005 against Cincinnati, snapping a 16-game losing streak. The all time series is now tied at 60-60-7. Both teams are now 2-1 three weeks into the season but have very different expectations.

The annual Victory Bell game is the longest running active rivalry game in college football. With Miami’s victory on Saturday, each program holds 60 wins in the series, with seven draws in the 127 matchups.

After failing to prove the RedHawks were the superior Miami in an opening week 38-3 embarrassment against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Miami (OH) impressed with a bounce back win at UMass and a power five road win before heading into their conference schedule. Junior quarterback Brett Gabbert showcased his dual-threat ability throwing for 237 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 75 yards on nine carries. Gabbert’s favorite target is wide receiver Gage Larvadain, who had five touchdowns in his last two games. Larvadain is a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana University and seems to be enjoying his time so far in Oxford. No other receiver on the team has registered 100 yards yet, while Larvadain has 449 yards. More than half (273) of those yards came in the rout against UMass including a 99-yard touchdown catch.

Miami is projected to finish third in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) . The RedHawks are expected to comfortably finish above .500 and play in a bowl game this December. Conference play does not start until Sept. 30 for the RedHawks where they will travel to Kent State in hopes of starting off their MAC campaign on the right foot.

Cincinnati is led by sixth- year quarterback Emory Jones who spent four seasons at Florida before spending last season at Arizona State. Jones and the Bearcats started the season off 2-0 with a 66-point blowout win against Eastern Kentucky and a solid road win against Pittsburgh.

However, after a rough home loss to Miami, the season will only get tougher from here. Cincinnati will host its first ever Big 12 game on Saturday against no. 16 Oklahoma. The Bearcats are 14 point underdogs Saturday and are projected to finish at the bottom of the conference at the end of the season. The departure of former Head Coach Luke Fickell to the University of Wisconsin at Madison has left the program in a transition stage, which may lead to a sub .500 season which would result in missing a bowl game for the first time since 2010.

Although it may seem like a step back, this season is still a major step forward for the Bearcats who have finally been allowed into a power five conference.

