By Ben Dickison, Sports Editor

Tom Brady said he “loves what we’ve got going here” in reference to potentially leaving his podcast to join the New York Jets. Not exactly a no, folks.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is rumored to be the father of four pregnant women’s children.

Manchester City and Tottenham sit atop the Premier League Table.

My intramural sand volleyball team won in two sets!

