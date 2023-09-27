Lighter Side 9/28

By Gavin Steele, Guest Writer
- A flock of sheep found their way into a greenhouse in Greece and ate more than 600 pounds of marijuana plants that were growing for medical use. The owner of the greenhouse said the sheep were “jumping higher than (the) goats” after consuming the greenery (Sept. 25).
- Five flamingos were spotted wading on a Lake Michigan beach in Wisconsin. Wildlife experts believe that the flamingos were pushed north by strong winds from Hurricane Idalia (Sept. 23).
- Fayis Nazer set a new Guinness World Record by drinking a Capri Sun in an impressive 8.02 seconds, becoming the first person to achieve this feat in under ten seconds. He took three seconds to unwrap the straw and puncture the pouch, and another five seconds to consume the drink (Sept. 22).
