X-Men In the Pros: Where Are These Stars Now

Where are they now? These former Musketeers are still ballin’ out. Here’s what these five players have been up to since they left the hallowed halls of Xavier University.

Naji Marshall

Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans

Marshall was a member of the Xavier men’s basketball team from 2017 to 2020. Despite going unselected in the 2020 NBA draft, Marshall signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans, he made his first start in 2021 against the Lakers and later that season received consistent minutes for the squad. In May 2021, the Pelicans signed him to a multi-year contract, and he has continued to play for them ever since. So far this 2023-2024 season Marshal has averaged eight points, two rebounds, two assists and is 66.7% from the field.

Colby Jones

Colby Jones, Sacramento Kings

Jones graduated from Xavier a year early, and as a rising senior, declared himself for the 2023 NBA Draft. On the night of the draft, he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft with the 34th overall pick. Later that night, he was traded to the Boston Celtics, but ultimately ended up with the Sacramento Kings. Earlier this month, he made his first start with the Kings. He played for about 17 minutes, managing four points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Since the start of his NBA career, Jones has averaged 3.8 points and 0.4 assists per game, 2.4 rebounds and is shooting 47.1% from the field.

Jack Nunge

After six years of college basketball, Nunge hung up his college uniform in order to get his professional career underway. After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft ,Nunge joined the Detroit Pistons’ Summer League Roster as a free agent. In his first game he hit two threes and had a total of eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. When his summer season came to a close, Nunge signed with the Italian basketball club Givova Scafati. Givova Scafati is located in Scafati, Campania and competes in the top-level Italian professional basketball league, the Lega Basket Serie A. Since the start of his professional career, Nunge has averaged 11 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and is 57.5% from the field.

Adam Kunkel

Adam Kunkel, Astana (Kazakhstan)

This past summer Kunkel joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Summer League roster. Sporting number 55 in his first game in blue and gold, he played a total of 14 minutes, knocking down three baskets from downtown to amass nine points. After the summer ended, he went across the pond to play for Astana in Kazakstan. Since his time in Astana, he has averaged 6.6 points and is 52.9% in two-point attempts and 32% from the three point line.

Souley Boum

Souley Boum, Grand Rapids Gold (NBA G-League)

The heart and soul of the Xavier offense went undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft. As a free agent, he joined his fellow Musketeers Colby Jones and played summer ball for the Sacramento Kings. In his first game for them, he had 16 points and was 100% from the free throw line. At the end of September, Boum signed with the Denver Nuggets, but was waived earlier this month. Boum is now on the G- League of the Nuggets, the Grand Rapids Gold.

