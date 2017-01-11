Globes confronts politics amidst awards

By: Sam Martini ~Staff Writer~

The 74th annual Golden Globes hosted by Jimmy Fallon aired Sunday, Jan 8. This year’s award show celebrated several notable productions but will be remembered by most for La La Land’s success as well as Meryl Streep’s politically centered acceptance speech. The ceremony opened with a musical nod to the recently premiered La La Land, and after a few teleprompter issues the show went off without a hitch.

There were several notable winners for the big screen productions. La La Land was the biggest, walking away with seven awards including Best Picture in a Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Leading Actor and Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Other notable awards include Best Picture in Drama, which went to Moonlight, and Best Animated Feature Film, which went to Zootopia.

Awards for televised productions included Best TV series Drama, going to The Crown, and Best TV series Comedy, going to Atlanta.

One of the most talked-about events was a speech given by Meryl Streep. Upon accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Streep took the opportunity to disucss President-elect Donald Trump. She opened by naming the foreign origins of some of the other nominees. From there she went on to talk about how broken hearted she was at the President-elect’s mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter just last year.

She continued to talk about what it’s like to be an actor and how they can use their trade to change and help the world through this difficult time. Streep ended with a quote by Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

With the Golden Globes over, the next big stop of award season is the Oscars, and judging by the winners of these Golden Globes, it’s looking to be a very competitive Academy Awards.