Breaking News
Arts & Entertainment

Diversity sweeps ‘17 Oscar nominations

Posted by Leave a comment
Filed Under  , ,

By: Sam Martini ~Staff Writer~

1

Photo courtesy of comingsoon.net and latinoreview.com | Nominees for Best Picture include Fences starring Denzel Washington, La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling and Hidden Figures starring Taraji Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.

One of the biggest award shows of the season, the Academy Awards, honor the hard working people in the film industry with one of the most prestigious awards: the Oscar.

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards were released Monday.

The most astonishing of the nominations, La La Land, received 14 nominations, tied for the most ever with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950). La La Land received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actor and Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, two for Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

One of the biggest problems with the Oscars last year was its lack of diversity, eliciting the notorious hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

This year appears to be better with movies such as Fences and Hidden Figures nominated for Best Picture, as well as several actor/actress nominations including Viola Davis and Denzel Washington for their roles in Fences.

Other noteworthy nominations include Hacksaw Ridge for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actor and Moonlight for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

With all these excellent films being nominated, it’s hard to predict who all the winners will be, leaving a promising Academy Awards.

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
%d bloggers like this: