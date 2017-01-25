Diversity sweeps ‘17 Oscar nominations

By: Sam Martini ~Staff Writer~

One of the biggest award shows of the season, the Academy Awards, honor the hard working people in the film industry with one of the most prestigious awards: the Oscar.

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards were released Monday.

The most astonishing of the nominations, La La Land, received 14 nominations, tied for the most ever with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950). La La Land received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actor and Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, two for Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

One of the biggest problems with the Oscars last year was its lack of diversity, eliciting the notorious hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

This year appears to be better with movies such as Fences and Hidden Figures nominated for Best Picture, as well as several actor/actress nominations including Viola Davis and Denzel Washington for their roles in Fences.

Other noteworthy nominations include Hacksaw Ridge for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actor and Moonlight for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

With all these excellent films being nominated, it’s hard to predict who all the winners will be, leaving a promising Academy Awards.