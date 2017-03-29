Part-time MBA program leaps in rankings

By: Erica Lampert ~Staff Writer~

Xavier’s Part-time MBA program made a significant jump from its 2016 ranking of 109th in the nation to 33th, US News recently announced.

Along with the MBA program, Xavier has also risen to 21st in marketing and 28th in accounting. This is the ninth year the Williams College of Business has been recognized nationally for its educational experience and students’ success.

“Xavier’s program popped out as leaders, thinkers and inspirers, and the residency played a key role because it’s an opportunity to apply knowledge,” graduate student Patara Williams said. “I thought you just don’t get any better than that.”

“It’s the best MBA program in the area,” graduate alum Kenny McNutt said.

Last year, the school was ranked 17th in Graduate Entrepreneurship, and 18th in Executive MBA and was named one of the Best Business Schools in the Nation by the Princeton Review.

“This is a great thing, and one of the reasons I chose Xavier was the reputation of its business school,” junior Mackenzie Stenroos said.

The nationally ranked graduate programs offer a wide range of MBA concentrations as well as a Master’s of Science in Accountancy and a Master’s of Science in Customer Analytics. They are geared toward fitting the lifestyle of the working professional.

Graduates of the Williams College of Business currently have senior leadership positions at companies such as Cintas, Fifth-Third Bank, Kroger, GE, and Proctor and Gamble. The placement rate for graduate students is currently 96 percent, and 71 percent of those students had an internship while at Xavier.

“In the Williams College of Business, we are dedicated to educating the present and future leaders in business enabling them to improve their organizations and society within the Jesuit Tradition,” Dean of the Williams College of Business Tom Hayes said.

“It’s been an excellent experience,” Williams said. “I see all those values displayed through all my professors. They echo those values of respect, accountability, integrity, equity and open communication, and that’s very important to me.”

Those in the graduate program can finish their degree in 16 months while in the Executive MBA program or in two to three years for working professionals. Classes are available in the evenings and weekends to help students finish their degree faster and sooner. Classes can also be taken online, as well as part-time or full-time.

Graduates from the program report having a 139 percent increase in salary in the first five years with a Xavier MBA degree. Students in the program are also opened to make connections with more than 18,000 alumni in the Xavier MBA network.

“As a graduate of the Williams College of Business, you will join over 28,000 alumni connected through 50 alumni chapters across the world,” Hayes said. “These Chapters serve as a connection to Xavier as well as an important networking link to fellow Musketeers willing and ready to help you in your career path.”