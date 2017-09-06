Luv is Rage 2 shows growth for Lil Uzi

Photo courtesy of complex.com

Rapper/Rockstar Lil Uzi Vert has officially dropped his first studio album, Luv Is Rage 2. While most mixtape-to-album continuations tend to fall short of expectations, the long awaited sequel to the Luv Is Rage mixtape is fun, original and everything but disappointing.

The young rockstar takes a leap in the right direction with the newly released project, making sure to stick to the roots of Luv Is Rage while also allowing himself some room for growth as an artist. “The Way Life Goes” stands as a perfect example, with Lil Uzi opening up about his recent breakup while also showing off a different side of his vocals. Surprisingly, Uzi opens up to his audience more than ever before in certain songs throughout the album, like “Feelings Mutual,” where he illustrates heartbreak and the numbness to his feelings that soon followed. Another is “UnFazed,” where The Weeknd brings his soothing presence as Lil Uzi deals with gold diggers over an 808 that’s impossible not to bounce to.

The album also holds several true bangers as well. With his VMA Song of the Summer and 3x platinum selling single “XO Tour Life,” Lil Uzi Vert set his own bar pretty high. While he may not have fully surpassed the memorable “…push me to the edge, all my friends are dead” cadence, he does his best to recapture the feeling that came with it. “No Sleep Leak” gets close, with long, deep 808 drums and a confident yet playful flow from Lil Uzi. However, “Neon Guts” seems to do the trick. Produced by Skateboard P himself, Mr. Pharrell Williams makes an appearance on the fun, braggodocious anthem, possibly making the song even more memorable than Uzi could alone. Nonetheless, Lil Uzi delivers with his signature style, making “Neon Guts” the staple track of the album outside of “XO Tour Life.”

While I personally am not much of a fan of Lil Uzi Vert, there is no denying that the young artist has made strides in perfecting his sound. While veteran fans may stand by Luv Is Rage as his best work, it’s understandable why others would say the same about Luv Is Rage 2. Uzi is a lot more sure of his ideas, flows and melodies with this album. He’s grown more accustomed to his own unique style allowing him a greater sense of freedom on each track. Not only that, but he’s been experimenting as well, doing so confidently and at a steady pace, letting us all know he’ll be around for a while.

By: Shon Weathers ~Guest Writer~