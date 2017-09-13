Issue 4, Volume CIII – 9/13/2017

Add a comment

untitled

Front Page

Poetry galore marks performance

Campus News

XU climate survey updates

Tweets of the week – 9/13/2017

Cannibal Galaxy’s world premiere

SGA talks DACA, TriHealth, clubs in weekly meeting

U.S. & World News

A guide to the November election

A downtown library building facing uncertainity

Mental health overlooked

Police Notes & Week in Review – 9/13/2017

Opinions & Editorials

The Democratic party is dead

Conservatives, we don’t hate you

New branding, or how we sold out

Don’t be afraid to be undecided about issues

Sports

Opinion: Plot twist, Goodell sucks

Men’s and women’s golf teams tee off season (Part 1) (Part 2)

Lottery should stay

MLB award races

A student’s guide to X-pulse

Arts & Entertainment

Fenty Beauty review

High fashion brands in hot water for animal cruelty

The highlights of spring fashion week 2017

Features

The Golfer

Features Extras – 9/13/2017

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s