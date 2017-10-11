Police Notes & Week in Review: 10/10/2017

Photo courtesy of PBS | High tech balloons will be used to restore cell service in Puerto Rico.

Police Notes

Oct. 1, 12:15 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Husman Hall. A small amount of drugs, alcohol and paraphernalia were recovered during the search. Residence Life will follow up.

Oct. 1, 11:28 a.m. — A student who had parked without a parking permit in the R-2 lot was referred to the Code of Conduct process for 13 unpaid citations.

Oct. 3, 12:46 a.m. — A non-student sleeping in the ground floor lounge of Gallagher Student Center was issued a trespass warning letter and sent on his or her way.

Oct. 3, 9:02 p.m. — An intoxicated non-student found sleeping on the sidewalk in front of the Village Apartments was transported to his or her residence off campus.

Oct. 4, 11:13 p.m. — A student reported that he or she was scammed out of $200 by an individual he or she met through the Hire-a-Muskie website.

Oct. 5, 5:41 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police in apprehending four minors who were wanted for shoplifting from the Family Dollar in the Norwood Plaza.

Oct. 5, 6:54 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Cincinnati Police and Norwood Police with investigating a report of an auto robbery at Dana Avenue and Montgomery Road. The vehicle was found abandoned behind Stones Lanes shortly after the car’s owner had reported it as missing.

Oct. 8, 3:36 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police with a roommate dispute at U-Station.

Week in Review

A South Carolina woman received $400,000 worth of oxycodone in the mail. The package was intended to be mailed to her previous address, which was vacant. The woman gave the package to the police and continued waiting for the yoga mat she had ordered (Oct. 3).

The Internal Revenue Service awarded Equifax a $7.25 million no-bid contract to assist in identity verification and validation, despite the credit reporting bureau experiencing what Ars Technica called “very possibly the worst leak of personal info ever” shortly before (Oct. 3).

A man attempted to rob a San Diego bank by passing a note to the teller, demanding money. However, the bank teller said "No." The man left without any money (Oct. 4).

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved Alphabet Inc., the company behind Google, to send balloons to restore cell phone service in Puerto Rico (Oct. 6).