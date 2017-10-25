Fitzpatrick breaks Xavier school record at Palmetto

Photo courtesy of Xavier Athletics | Sophomore Mikayla Fitzpatrick broke a women’s golf school record with her two-under par performance at the Palmetto Invitational last week. She also captured her first career runner-up finish and 10th top-10 finish.

The women’s golf team ended the fall season on a strong note, shooting a team best 899 (+35) in the Palmetto Invitational.

The event was hosted by the College of Charleston in Kiawah Island, S.C., at the Turtle Point Golf Course from Oct. 22-24.

As a team, Xavier finished just one shot behind fifth place Marshall (898) and four shots behind fourth-place Old Dominion (895) in a highly competitive field.

Overall, the team was just six strokes behind claiming a top-three spot in the tournament.

In addition to the team’s success, sophomore Mikayla Fitzpatrick broke the school record for the lowest score in a tournament. Fitzpatrick shot a 214 (-2) for the event, breaking Audrey Fellmeth’s seven-year-old record of 215 (-1).

Her score was good enough for a second-place finish overall. This was her first career runner-up finish, and her performance marked her 10th top-10 finish while competing for the Musketeers.

Freshman Andie Shukow also finished in the top 20, posting a solid 225 (+9) to finish tied for 18th.

Redshirt senior Grace Howie, junior Mikayla Smith and freshman Amy Kucera all also finished in the top 100, with scores of 230 (+14) to finish tied for 42nd, 234 (+18) to finish tied for 59th, and 244 (+28) to finish tied for 79th respectively.

The fall season is finished for the team, and play will resume in Port St. Lucie, Fla., at the Ball State Sunshine Invitational scheduled to take place Feb. 9-10.

By: Donnie Menke ~Staff Writer~