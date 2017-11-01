Actor Kevin Spacey responds to sexual assault allegations

Photo courtesy of Variety | The House of Cards actor used twitter on Wednesday to both respond to sexual assault allegations and come out as gay.

Editor’s Note: This article has been edited to provide addition details regarding the situation described by Rapp and for clarity. Additionally, the use of the word “alleged” is being used in regards to the claims put forth because the Newswire cannot legally comment the validity of the claims unless a federal trial proves them to be true.

Kevin Spacy used Twitter to respond to sexual assault allegations and come out as gay on Wednesday. The House of Cards actor has come under fire for sexual assault allegations originating from actor Anthony Rapp on Sunday.

In an interview with Buzzfeed that was published on Sunday, Rapp said Spacey picked him up, put him on his bed and “was trying to get with me sexually” at a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time and Rapp was 14.

Spacey has apologized for the actions Rapp spoke about, but also claims to have no recollection as he was allegedly intoxicated during the event. Spacey tweeted, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago.”

The announcement of Spacey’s sexual orientation has generated quite a bit of buzz online, as the actor has always been very private with his personal life. However, there has also been a lot of backlash from Twitter users saying that Spacey picked “the wrong time to come out.” In the wake of all the sexual assault allegations coming from Hollywood, activists are calling for the focus to remain on Spacey’s misconduct, not the revelation of his sexuality.

I'm not interested in Kevin Spacey being gay. I'm curious as to why we're conflating sexuality w/ the molestation of a minor. Stay on topic — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 30, 2017

Netflix recently announced that they will be ending the critically-acclaimed show House of Cards that Spacey starred in as a result of Rapp’s claims. In a joint statement, the companies said, “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey.”

The Twitter universe has also pointed out the obvious parallels between Spacey’s character’s administration and the current political administration in the U.S.

Netflix announced House of Cards will end after season 6, so at least a fictional President can be destroyed by sexual assault allegations. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 30, 2017

Sophomore Political Science Major Abigail Beekman has mixed feelings about the news from Netflix. “Obviously I could never support the show now,” Beekman said, “but it is frustrating because season six ended on a cliffhanger and now we will never know.”

Rapp is most famous for his role in the Star Trek T.V. series and the film adaptation of the musical Rent. He is openly gay and met Spacy when they were both working on Broadway.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time. — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

By: Riley Head ~A&E Editor~