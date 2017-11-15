Explore some hidden clubs on Xavier’s campus

Photo courtesy of Xavier University| Xavier hosts more than100 clubs on campus, and sometimes groups can get lost in the shuffle. Here’s a quick look at some clubs you might have missed.

4 Paws for Ability

This club is a local college chapter of the larger parent foundation. The club’s goal is to bring service dogs to campus for students to foster and socalize. The dogs then go on to help children and veterans in need.

Clocktower Review

Xavier’s very own student-run literary magazine underwent a name change this year. The club puts together and publishes a volume each semester. Each book is filled with a variety of student poetry, short stories and art.

Bird Watching

One of Xavier’s newest clubs, this group is a great way to reconnect with nature. Cincinnati can start to feel like a pretty concrete-heavy city, so this club offers a convenient escape to the natural world.

Fencing

Xavier boasts a whole range of club sports, but fencing may be one of the most unique. Whether you want to hone your skille or learn this ancient art, this club is defenitly worth checking out.

French Club

Looking to imerse yourself in a culture significantly different from America? Try out the French Club! They aim to both expand knowledge and appreciation for French culture. There might even be some French food involved!

Model U.N.

If you have a knack for negotiating or your parents believe you are particularly argumentative, this club might be for you. A world crisis must be remedied as members take on the role of national dignitarys in this simulation.

In the Loop

College life can get stressful, especially around finals week. Picking up a new, relaxing hobby like knitting can be the perfect solution, and you can connect with other students who have similar passions for creating.

TEDx Xavier

This club was inspired by the world famous TED Talks. The group works all year to put on a themed event that hosts several speakers. Past guests have included both Xavier students and renowned guest speakers.

Alternative Breaks

Most of the beloved CFJ programs offer a way to get even more involved through their executive board. Being on the E.B. allows you to make your voice heard while feeling more connected to your service.

Head on over to xavier.edu for the complete listing of clubs on campus as well as contact information. Don’t see a club that speaks to your passions? Get out there and start it yourself! Xavier needs your voice.

This post was assembled by A&E Editor Riley Head.