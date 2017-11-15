Opinion: LaVar Ball won’t stop talking & is ruining basketball

Photo courtesy of LA Times | LaVar Ball (far right) has gotten attention from the media for his comments and promotion of his Big Baller Brand. In recent news, his son LiAngelo (second from right) was detained for shoplifting in Shanghai.

Why did the chicken cross the road? How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop? What is the meaning of life?

These are some of the greatest mysteries in life. Fortunately, we recently found an answer to another difficult question: What does it take to get LaVar Ball to keep his mouth shut?

Apparently, it’s one of his three sons getting arrested for shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store in Shanghai and facing three to 10 years of imprisonment under China’s laws.

To his credit, he did attempt to comment on the situation just like he does on everything. He also scheduled a press conference to address LiAngelo Ball’s arrest during the UCLA men’s basketball team exhibition trip.

After some legal counsel, he was told to keep quiet for the safety of his son. He released a statement instead, saying, “It is a very unfortunate situation that the Ball family, and UCLA has to deal with at this particular time, we will comment shortly.” I guess there’s a first time for everything.

Normally, players in the same situation as Ball and his two teammates would be met with sympathy. However, LaVar has made it almost impossible for people to feel empathy of any kind for his son.

It all began on Nov. 24, 2016, when LaVar declared that UCLA was guaranteed a championship because of his son, Lonzo.

When the Bruins took an exit in the Sweet 16, was LaVar willing to admit that he may have been wrong? Of course not. “UCLA lost this year, but check this out: We gonna win it next year. I’m gonna take one Ball and bring in another one. How’s that?” he declared on ESPN’s First Take.

The blasphemy, as Stephen A. Smith would put it, continued March 13, 2017. Ball proclaimed, “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one. He better make every shot ‘cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough.”

Everything from insulting female sports commentators and referees to claiming Lonzo is better than two-time NBA champ and league MVP Stephen Curry proves that LaVar embodies outrageousness. The sad part about this is that he is only trying to get more free coverage for his Big Baller Brand.

All of the interviews, tweets and appearances on sports media are just one big promotion. LaVar may not even believe or care how shocking or controversial his statements might be, because. in the end, he gets paid.

However, the Ball family may never learn their lesson. LiAngelo was released and sent home after President Donald Trump talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the release of the player.

Basketball fans should not be eating up this man’s behavior. They should be outraged and disgusted at what men like LaVar Ball have made the sport become.

He is an embarrassment to the sport and should not be allowed to get free advertising for his overpriced shoes on national television.

By: Jack Dunn ~Staff Writer~