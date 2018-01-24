Advice Column: Three Musketeers – 1/24/2018

Photo courtesy of FrostClick.com | Three anonymous Xavier students with three very different takes on life want to help you solve your problems. Hopefully one of them can help you with your most pressing issues!

Q: There is a really cool person in my class. How do I become their friend without being weird?

Porthos: There is nothing wrong with just saying hi! You already have something in common with them by taking the same class, so you can just start up conversation. Capitalize on funny class moments.

Aramis: Offer to study or do homework together so you have a chance to hang out outside of class. Then you can exchange numbers and the next time you hang out it can be in a more social setting.

Athos: I would sit next to them and try to start up a conversation. Then, when you see them out you can say hi!

Q: How should I make meaningful connections with my professors?

Porthos: Definitely utilize office hours. Just showing up shows your professor that you care! Even if you don’t have a specific question, pick a point that you found interesting in class and discuss it with them. They will be impressed.

Aramis: Try to raise your hand as much as possible and make insightful comments. Even if it’s scary, it shows them that you care about their subject matter and they know you’re paying attention!

Athos: I always pay attention in class. It’s important to me that I show respect, so I’m not on my phone. Find something that they’re interested in and try to connect with them during their office hours.

This post was assembled by A&E Editor Riley Head.