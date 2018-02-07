Women’s tennis collects two team victories vs. Lipscomb and Miami Ohio, moves to 3-3

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Sophomore Rachael Reichenbach earned three total victories over the weekend. She won a singles match last Friday by scores of 6-2,6-2 and on Sunday by scores of 6-4, 6-4. In doubles, she won against Miami of Ohio 6-4.

The Xavier women’s tennis team improved to 3-3 overall, with victories against Lipscomb and Miami Ohio over the weekend.

At their home opener on Friday, the Musketeers came out hot, defeating Lipscomb in a clean 7-0 sweep to earn their second win of the spring season.

Freshman Ahmeir Kyle won a close three-set match, going 6-2, 4-6 and 10-8.

Senior Lauren Ghidotti remained hot, winning her match in three sets as well with scores of 4-6, 6-2 and 0-0.

Junior Sophia Abelson only gave up one point in her two-set match to remain undefeated in singles play on the season.

She won her singles match in two sets with final tallies of 6-0, 6-1.

She was recently named the Xavier Athlete of the Week for her performance last Friday.

Sophomore Rachael Reichenbach won her singles match in straight sets with scores of 6-2, 6-2.

“We are starting to settle into our positions and have gained confidence after winning our last two matches,” Reichenbach said.

Senior Elizabeth Bagerbaseh won her match in two sets with scores of 6-2, 6-3.

The doubles teams also played well. The team of Ghidotti and Abelson finished their match with a win, and the pair of Reichenbach and Kyle were up 5-1 before the match was called.

“We recently changed our doubles lineup, which worked for us in the last two matches,” Reichenbach said.

“If we can continue to improve our doubles play, stay aggressive and maintain our confidence, we should continue to see good results.”

Xavier claimed a close 4-3 win on Sunday at Miami of Ohio, defeating the RedHawks in a rematch of their fall invitational.

Kyle lost a close one, falling just short 7-6 and 6-2 at the No.1 singles spot.

Ghidotti finished her career with a 4-0 showing against the RedHawks, while Ableson eventually lost a battle for her first loss of the season.

However, Bagerbaseh and sophomore Lauren Fitz-Randloph clinched wins in singles in straight sets. Bagerbaseh won by scores of 6-2, 6-3 while Fitz-Randolph won 6-4, 4-3 before her opponent retired from the match.

Doubles play also provided tight contests. Kyle and Reichenbach won at the No. 2 spot while the No. 1 and 3 teams made up of Ghidotti and Abelson and Manion and Bagerbaseh lost.

The Muskeeteers will look to continue their strong showing on Saturday in the Big East home opener against Butler to be played at Eastern Hills Tennis Club.

By: Jack Dunn ~Staff Writer~