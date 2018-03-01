Track closes out winter at Big East Indoor Championships

Photo courtesy of Eric Sucar | Senior Zachary Polk had two fifth-place finishes in the high jump and the 60-meter dash at the Big East Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Xavier completed its indoor track and field season at the Big East Indoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend.

The Big East Championships were a two-day meet held at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

Both the men’s and women’s sides may not have finished the way they wanted to, but on the positive side, several runners accomplished individual feats and closed the weekend with personal bests in their respective events.

The Xavier women had two runners set their personal records during the championships.

Freshman Jenna Clayworth topped her best time in the 5,000-meter run by finishing eighth overall in 17:09:17.

She also competed in the 3,000-meter run and had 9:55.68 finish. This proved to be another top-10 result for the freshman in her first indoor season.

Senior Allison Sinning also set her personal record in the 5,000 in her final indoor meet as a Xavier athlete with a 17:20:99 finish.

The men’s side captured three top five finishes, with junior Chris Taylor grabbing fourth place in the 60-meter dash and a time of 6.90.

Zachary Polk, a senior, placed in the top five in both the high jump field at 1.90 meters and the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.01.

Junior Grayson Jenkins set two personal records: first in the one-mile run with a time of 4:18.57 and then in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 8:35.08.

Last weekend’s events mark the end of the indoor season.

The Musketeers will head to the oval again when they begin the outdoor season on March 16-17 at the Stan Lyons Invitational in Indianapolis. The event will be hosted at Butler University.

By: Tim Kramer ~Staff Writer~