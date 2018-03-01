Men’s golf tees off at Loyola Intercollegiate, freshman Garrett Wood shoots 11 under par

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Freshman Garrett Wood led the Xavier men’s golf team at the Loyola Intercollegiate, shooting -11 for the tournament. In a field of 100 athletes, Wood finished tied for 10th place. The team finished 1 shot over par.

Xavier men’s golf opened its spring campaign last weekend at the Loyola Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Ariz.

The Musketeers finished the tournament in 16th place and shot 1 under par as a team. College of Charleston claimed victory in the tournament with a final team score of 48 under par.

Coach Brian McCants was very pleased by the play of freshmen Garrett Wood and senior Daniel Jaramillo, who posted under par rounds in Round 1.

“That was the first time this year that we were able to be under par combining three balls of a four score count,” McCants said.

“In Round 2, our scores were not as low, but we got more contribution to post a second under par team score, which moved us up the leader board after 36 holes.”

Freshmen Garrett Wood had a tremendous week of golf, finishing the tournament at 11 under par (67-69-69). Wood tied for 10th in a field of more than 100 athletes.

Wood puts in a lot of time working on his game and is motivated to be the best player he can be.

“He’s continued to play very consistently, which we’ll need to have him continue in Pinehurst in a little over a week’s time,” McCants said.

Senior Daniel Jaramillo and junior Eduardo Rivera also played some good golf as they both finished around the middle of the pack tied for 63rd place.

Jaramillo, the departing senior, found his stroke in the back nine of the final round playing his best golf and going 1- under.

Though Rivera and Jaramillo shot over par, as the tournament continued their game improved as well.

McCants and the Musketeers will continue the spring season March 9-11 as they will compete in the Pinehurst Intercollegiate in Pinehurst, N.C.

The Big East Championships will take place April 29-May 1 at Callawassie Island in Okatie, S.C.

By: Tim Kramer ~Staff Writer~