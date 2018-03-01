Women’s golf travels to Rio Verde, Fitzpatrick leads team

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Sophomore Mikayla Fitzpatrick finished with a team-high +8 score at the Rio Verde Invitational. The team finished 10th overall in the event.

The Xavier women’s golf team concluded a three-day tournament this past weekend at the Rio Verde Invitational.

The event, which was held in Rio Verde, Ariz., consisted of 17 other schools from across the nation.

After having a week off from their most recent tournament, the Musketeers looked to gain and retain momentum this weekend.

Throughout the entire weekend, Xavier was led by sophomore standout Mikayla Fitzpatrick.

Being an Arizona native, Fitzpatrick got the opportunity to play in her home state, and she made the most of it.

She was the most consistent Musketeer. She tied for seventh place individually, earning her yet another top-10 finish for her career. Fitzpatrick’s score of 224 (+ 8) for the weekend was the best of the team and provided a great momentum for Xavier heading into future events.

The women’s team also got a strong performance out of junior Mikayla Smith in Rio Verde. She finished every round with a score under 80, giving her a final result of 228 (+12) that earned her a 19th-place finish.

Overall, the Xavier women finished the weekend in 10th place with a total score of 922 (+58). The winner of the invitational was fellow Big East conference member Seton Hall, who ended with a score 902 (+11).

Despite 10th-place finish, the team showed strong resilience and competiveness.

The women will look to build on this performance in the coming weeks.

They return to action next week during spring break at the UNF Collegiate, which will take place in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 5-6.

By: Colin Cooper ~Staff Writer~