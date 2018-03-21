Baseball sweeps Miami Ohio in three-game set

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Freshman infielder Ryan Altenberger boosted Xavier to a win in the series finale against Miami after slugging two home runs in the game.

This weekend, Xavier baseball got a huge sweep against in-state opponent Miami University.

Two of the games were played in Oxford on Friday and Saturday, and the final game of the series was at home at Hayden Field.

Sunday’s win not only clinched the sweep but also marked the team’s home opener this season.

In the series opener on Friday, Xavier won in a pitcher’s duel by a score of 2-1. Senior Damien Richard threw 6.2 strong innings for Xavier, only allowing six hits and one run. Along with only allowing a single run, he also racked up seven strikeouts.

Junior Trey Schramm also had a solid day on the mound. Coming in for relief, Schramm pitched 1.1 innings. In his tenure, Schramm tossed three strikeouts and only allowed one hit. The player of the game, however, was sophomore Conor Grammes.

Grammes went 2-4 at the plate while driving in the only two Musketeer runs on the day. Grammes also pitched the final inning of the game, not allowing any hits or runs. His recorded save was his first of the season and gave the Musketeers the win.

In game two of the series on Saturday, Xavier’s pitchers came up big again in a 5-2 win.

Freshman Trevor Olson got the start and allowed two runs in 2.2 innings of work. After Olson’s day came to an end, junior Matt Kent entered the game for Xavier.

In his 6.1 innings of pitching, Kent did not allow any runs and threw a career-high eight strikeouts. His huge day on the mound kept the RedHawks quiet and allowed for Xavier to have a steady day at the plate.

Senior Nate Soria and junior Chris Givin both went 4-5 on the day and combined to account for all five of the Musketeers’ runs.

In the series finale at Xavier on Sunday, the Musketeers were greeted with a great crowd, great weather and great offense. Xavier rolled to a big 13-3 victory over Miami in its home opener.

In the game, Xavier hit a total of eight home runs. This is the second most in any single NCAA game this season.

Two of the eight home runs came from freshman Ryan Altenberger, who went 3-4 on the day. He was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll on Monday.

Graduate student Joe Gellenbeck also had a monster day at the dish, going 3-3 and accounting for four runs with two RBIs and two home runs.

Because of his solid pitching and help from the Xavier offense, freshman Allbry Major was able to secure his first win of his Xavier career on the mound.

Major threw five innings, allowing just two runs and two hits. In the remaining innings, Xavier pitched by committee, only allowing two hits and one run.

In the series, Xavier hit a solid .303 and totaled 12 extra-base hits. Xavier also outscored Miami on the weekend 20-6.

Throughout the series, Xavier pitching had an ERA of just 2.0. This low ERA was accompanied by 32 strikeouts.

The Musketeers will look to keep the momentum moving this weekend when they face the Indiana State Sycamores in a three-game set in Terre Haute, Ind. The first game of the series is slated for a 3 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

By: Colin Cooper ~Staff Writer~