Women’s tennis dominates Dayton, moves to 9-5 on year

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Senior Lauren Ghidotti helped propel Xavier to its 7-0 match victory over Dayton last Sunday. She won her singles match by a score of 6-0, 6-3.

The Xavier women’s tennis team captured its ninth victory of the season in triumphant fashion last Sunday after taking down its intrastate foe the Dayton Flyers. The Musketeers emerged victorious by a final score of 7-0.

Freshman Ahmeir Kyle shined once again, winning her singles match 6-2 and 7-6 in Dayton. She has won her last five singles matches.

In the No. 2 slot for singles, Lauren Ghidotti also claimed victory handily, winning 6-0, 6-3.

Like Kyle, Ghidotti has won four out of her last five matches. Junior Sophia Nelson also claimed victory, winning 7-5 and 6-1.

Sophomore Rachael Reichenbach mounted a come-from-behind victory at the No. 4 spot, winning by a final tally of 2-6, 6-0, 10-1.

Senior Elizabeth Bagerbaseh won her match easily as well, 6-1 and 6-0, and sophomore Lauren Fitz-Randolph picked a win at No. 7, sweeping her opponent by scores of 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles play, the No.1 duo of Ghidotti and Sophia Abelson won their fifth straight match with a score of 6-2.

Reichenbach and Kyle lost their match 6-4, but the No. 3 squad of Bagerbaseh and junior Zoe Manion won the deciding point in a 6-4 victory.

The win improved the team’s overall record to 9-5 on the season. This also marked the team’s second straight 7-0 victory.

The Musketeers look to remain undefeated in Big East play, taking on the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday.

The match will be held at the Jim and Mary Brockhoff Family Tennis Facility in Cincinnati starting at 3 p.m.

By: Jack Dunn ~Staff Writer~