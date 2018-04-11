Prayer for survivors of sexual violence

Photo courtesy of The Battlion
god, we come to you with this cross on our shoulders.
Backs bleeding, heads banging, tears falling
From pain not asked for
Burdens not accepted
Suffering not consented to
Wanting to be saved.
lord, we are questioning this suffering
Not sure if we’ve failed you
Or if you’ve failed us.
God, we are searching for hope
Searching for peace
Searching for love
But they all seem out of reach
Healing
Salvation
You
Seem out of reach.
god,
walk with us.
So that we may find hope in our belief that you share this cross with us.
May we find
Peace when trouble blows
knowing that
The universe sees, the universe knows;
She goes through all the highs and the lows
with us
and with her,
we will reach healing.
May we find love in our knowledge that,
Though we live
in a world that tells us that
because we are survivors of sexual violence
we have failed society
failed ourselves and
failed You,
there is nothing that can change your Godliness
and your godliness is LOVE
and so we know that you have,
you still do and you will always love us.
And that we are never the ones to blame.
We thank you, gods and godesses, because you’ve shown us
that the story
does not end on this cross on our shoulders
it does not end in depression,
It does not end with a rape kit,
It does not end in a courtroom,
It does not end in a victim-blaming society.
The story ends with freedom.
By: Ese Obrimah ~Copy Editor~