Wood, Jaramillo lead way for men’s golf team in Indiana

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Freshman Garrett Wood led the pack of Musketeers in the Boilermaker Invitational last weekend, shooting a +2. He finished tied for 20th place.

Xavier men’s golf competed in the Boilermaker Invitational last weekend, which was cut a day short because of inclement weather in the Indiana area.

As a result, the Musketeers placed 17th and returned home to Cincinnati with a team score of 303, 319 (622, +31). Freshman Garrett Wood paced Xavier with a final line of +2 and tied for 20th the competition.

Kent State and Northwestern were the top teams after day two of the competition. Both teams completed the weekend with a tied combined score of +6.

“I’ve been encouraged with our improvement over the course of the spring season,” head coach Brian McCants said. “I look forward to our two tournaments to finish the year. I think we’ll factor in the Big East Championship.”

Wood had a quality outing for the Musketeers on the scorecard through the first 36 holes.

He shot a 71, 75 (146, +2). A final score of +2 allowed him to claim 20th place for the abridged weekend event. In the first round, the freshman birdied on a par 3, the No. 13 hole. He shot around even par throughout competition and tallied five birdies in the first day of play.

Another freshman, Martin Jaramillo, shot quite well through the first 18 holes.

He put together a 77 spot on the first 18, leaving him in a good position on the leaderboard.

The second 18 holes turned out to be a little more difficult for Jaramillo, as he finished at +13 and tied for 83rd place.

“Garrett Wood and Martin Jaramillo have competed extremely well for us this year, which can be very difficult for freshmen to do,” McCants said. “We’ll certainly need their contributions in our two remaining tournaments if we’re going to compete at our best.”

The men’s golf team will return to the course in its final tuneup in the Kepler Intercollegiate beginning on Friday in Columbus. The Big East Championship is scheduled for April 29-May 1 at Callawassie Island in Okatie, S.C.

By: Tim Kramer ~Staff Writer~